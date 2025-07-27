Contre Soirée – Psychiatry (Digital EP – Veyl)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Contre Soirée originally began as a duo in 2017, but soon evolved into a solo project led by French artist Olivier Decodts. This new release, arriving four years after a split album with Blind Delon, feels like a deeply personal statement—reportedly shaped by the artist’s time spent in a psychiatric hospital.

The EP consists of four tracks, each strong enough to stand alone as a single. It’s a potent blend of Dark-Wave, marked by polished synth work that adds depth and finesse. The electronic elements lend both melody and a subtly uplifting dimension, infusing the music with a dark Pop sensibility. The closing track is a cover of The Pixies, and it stands out as the heaviest piece on the record, leaning more heavily into Post-Punk territory.

This is a brilliant release—compact, emotionally resonant, and expertly produced. Contre Soirée is an artist well worth discovering. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Don’t Wake Me Up”:

https://contresoiree.bandcamp.com/track/dont-wake-me-up

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

