July 27, 2025

Contre Soirée – Psychiatry (Digital EP – Veyl)

Inferno Sound Diaries July 27, 2025
Contre Soirée
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Contre Soirée originally began as a duo in 2017, but soon evolved into a solo project led by French artist Olivier Decodts. This new release, arriving four years after a split album with Blind Delon, feels like a deeply personal statement—reportedly shaped by the artist’s time spent in a psychiatric hospital.

The EP consists of four tracks, each strong enough to stand alone as a single. It’s a potent blend of Dark-Wave, marked by polished synth work that adds depth and finesse. The electronic elements lend both melody and a subtly uplifting dimension, infusing the music with a dark Pop sensibility. The closing track is a cover of The Pixies, and it stands out as the heaviest piece on the record, leaning more heavily into Post-Punk territory.

This is a brilliant release—compact, emotionally resonant, and expertly produced. Contre Soirée is an artist well worth discovering. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Don’t Wake Me Up”:

https://contresoiree.bandcamp.com/track/dont-wake-me-up

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Derma - Interview 01

Interview with Derma: ‘We could never create music just to sell it’

Inferno Sound Diaries July 27, 2025
Magnetic Skies

Magnetic Skies return with new synthpop single ‘Back To Life’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 25, 2025
The Breath Of Life interview: 'Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny'

The Breath Of Life interview: ‘Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Massive Ego

Massive Ego release new single ‘Man Become Monster’ via Out Of Line

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
-ii- (Photo by Benjamin Racine)

-ii- unveil new single ‘The Birth of Venus’ ahead of sophomore LP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025