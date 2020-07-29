Collide re-release ‘Chasing The Ghost’ (20 year anniversary) & ‘Some Kind of Strange’ albums as collector versions

US dark wave act Collide are doing a collectors item special re-release of “Chasing The Ghost” (20 year anniversary) and “Some Kind of Strange”. Each release contains and Blu Ray disc, and a CD, and has:

5.1 Surround Mixes

New (2020) Sterio Mixes

New (2020) Instrumental Mixes

Unreleased Early Versions

Unreleased Bonus Songs

If you order the items straight from the band you also get a signed card and original folded poster. Pre-sales are available now and it will ship in October. Each release gets a limited release of 500 copies each. The release is available only through the Collide website.

Darkwave since 1992

Collide is an American music duo founded in 1992, in Los Angeles, California, United States, that has incorporated elements of trip hop, synthpop and music from the Middle East into their sound. Collide’s debut album, “Beneath the Skin”, was released in 1996, followed by a remix album, “Distort”, in 1998 containing remixes by artists such as Kneel Cohn of the bands Spirits In Sin and The Dead Stars On Hollywood.

Dissatisfied with the music industry, Collide started their own record label, Noiseplus Music, and in 2000, they released their second studio album, “Chasing the Ghost”. Three years later, they released their third studio album, “Some Kind of Strange”. The following year, the band released another remix album, “Vortex”, containing remixes by numerous remix artists, including Charlie Clouser.

In 2005 Collide released a DVD, entitled “Like the Hunted”, along with a live CD. Together with Curve’s Dean Garcia they recorded and album for a new project, The Secret Meeting. The album, “Ultrashiver”, was released under their Noiseplus label on June 26, 2007. On September 23, 2008, the band released their fourth studio album “Two Headed Monster”. Special guests on the album included Danny Carey from Tool and Dean Garcia from Curve.

Halloween 2009 saw the album “These Eyes Before”. It was a 10-song album of cover versions of well-known songs by artists such as The Beatles, Depeche Mode, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd.

Since then they released “Counting To Zero” in 2011, “Color Of Nothing” in 2017 and “Mind & Matter” in 2018. The band is currently working on new material.

