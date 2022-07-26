Cleveland based alternative electronic duo She 1 · Him 2 releases brand new single, ‘Stuck Inside’ – watch the video
Cleveland based alternative electronic duo She 1 · Him 2 have released their second single…
Cleveland based alternative electronic duo She 1 · Him 2 have released their second single of 2022, “Stuck Inside”. The video for the track features graphics by Steven Archer of Stoneburner and Ego Likeness.
The band explains the song: “The theme of the track involves getting stuck in thought patterns of negativity which drag us down and become habits. Then we need to figure out how to let go and break free.”
The band features darkwave rocker and former Lestat frontman Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop of Shy Moon. The duo has once again teamed up with producer Michael Seifert (Tori Amos, Paul Simon and many other Grammy award winners) for the project. “Stuck Inside” can be found at all electronic merchants and streaming services, and the video can be seen below.
The band is releasing tracks over time to fill out their first full EP and all music and videos have been filmed without either of them seeing each other in person. Over the past few years, they have released “Split the Line”, “Spoken Words to Light” and earlier this year they released a cover of David Bowie’s “Fame” featuring Steven Seibold (Hate Dept./Pigface). They are currently working on a full 4 song EP slated for 2023.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether