Mute / Spoon Records to release ‘Can Live in Cuxhaven, 1976’ on 14 October 2022
The third in the series of live CAN albums will be out on 14 October…
The third in the series of live CAN albums will be out on 14 October 2022. “Can Live in Cuxhaven, 1976” is the latest in the series which began in 2021 with “Can Live in Stuttgart 1975” and presents a shorter, more concise performance by Can over four sections. The new album is set for release on limited edition blue vinyl and CD.
The Can Live series has taken the best of Can’s bootlegged recordings – many of which were recorded by Andrew Hall, who died in April 2021 – and, overseen by founding member Irmin Schmidt and producer / engineer René Tinner.
You can listen to a snippet below.
The sleeve notes for this release were written by the French author Pascal Bussy, whose books include “The Can Story” (co-authored with Andy Hall, 1989) and “Kraftwerk: Man, Machine, and Music” (1993).
