Check out the new single by Ataraxia: ‘Radiance’

Due to problems related to the current coronacrisis, the release-date of Ataraxia’s new album “Quasar” in its physical formats is postponed for a while. The band now posted a video for the single “Radiance” taken from the new album.

And for those interested to hear how the new album sounds, check this album teaser in case you haven’t checked it already on the streaming and download platforms.

