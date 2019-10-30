Cabaret Voltaire announce ‘Methodology ’74-’78. Attic Tapes’ on vinyl in a ltd edition of 500 copies

The industrial new wave cult act Cabaret VoltaireE have announced the first-ever vinyl release of “Methodology ’74-’78. Attic Tapes”, which collates the band’s early recordings. Out on December 6, the 7-piece clear vinyl box set is available right here in a limited edition of 500 units worldwide and comes with an art print signed by Richard H. Kirk.

Listen to the “Methodology ’74-’78. Attic Tapes” of their classic track “Nag Nag Nag” below.

The release charts the development of Cabaret Voltaire starting from their early experimental period of ’74/’75. The package contains recordings made during the same period as those featured on the recently reissued album, “1974-76”, originally released on Industrial Records.

It features the original recordings of tracks such as “Nag Nag Nag”, “No Escape”, “The Set Up”, “Baader Meinhof”, “Here She Comes Now” and “Do The Mussolini (Headkick)”, all of which were later re-recorded with new equipment and released by Rough Trade in the late ’70s.

