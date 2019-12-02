Brand new Esplendor Geometrico album expected in January 2020

(Photo by Carsten Stiller) Esplendor Geométrico, the influential industrial pioneers of the pulsating, hypnotic and mechanical rhythms, returns with a new album “Cinética”, after their previous “Fluida Mekaniko” (2016). The new album comes in a lmited and numbered edition of 600 copies only as far as the vinyl edition goes, and on 500 copies for the CD version.

Based now in Shanghai and Rome, the band recorded 8 tracks for the LP version and 10 for the CD version (the 2 bonus tracks are “Control de tonos eléctricos” and “Estancia radiofónica”). All of the material was recorded between 2018 and 2019. The material sounds less raw, but still holds the classic EG elements: hypnotic rhythms and innovative industrial music, danceable and tribal sometimes.

You can check some audio samples below.

