Famous Belgian psychologist Dirk De Wachter featured on new album Psy’Aviah

The Belgian tripop/synthpop act Psy’Aviah isn’t shy of venturing into unknown territories. On their newest album, “SoulSearching”, they invited the wellknown Belgian psychologist Dirk De Wachter to provide words on the song “Becoming Human”. De Wachter is a professor at the famous KU Leuven university and author of the bestsellers “Borderline Times”, “The World of De Wachter”, and many more.

The link with the central theme in the new Psy’Aviah album – the quest through life in today’s world – can actually be found in De Wachter’s first book where he criticizes the lifestyle of the western world and the effects on happiness, loneliness and the relation with social media, consumerism, and an Icarus/ego centred world.

You can listen to “Becoming Human” right here in Spotify.

For the track Yves Schelpe asked Dirk De Wachter to provide his deep voice for the lyrics he wrote and which were inspired on the narrative he shares in his lectures and books. Yves: “I wanted to work on the subject of what it means to be human, and especially with these words I was trying to rephrase in a poem how the “small goodness” of philosopher Emanuel Levinas could be interpreted.” For Schelpe, it was a collaboration bound to happen one day, his office is closeby to where I live so…

The album is out now via Alfa Matrix, on CD, 2CD and as download and streaming of course as well.

You can check the complete album in its deluxe version below on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/soul-searching-deluxe-edition">Soul Searching (Deluxe Edition) by PSY'AVIAH</a>

