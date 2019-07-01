Boytronic are back! Listen to the brand new single ‘All you can eat’

After a ten year hiatus, original Boytronic vocalist and songwriter Holger Wobker (Kamerata/Beachead), returns with former Boytronic frontman James Knights (Scarlet Soho/KNIGHT$) to release the brand new Boytronic single “All you can eat”.

Out on July 28 via Wuff Records it will also include a dancefloor remix by Ant – People. This is the first single to be released from the brand new album “The Robot Treatment” which follows in September, also on Wuff Records.

You can watch the video for the single below.

Boytronic is a German electropop act which was founded in 1983 by Holger Wobker and Peter Sawatzki in Hamburg, Germany as Kapitän Sehnsucht (Captain Desire). Known best for their top ten hit “You”, Boytronic also released two cult synthpop records: “The Working Model” (’83) and “The Continental” (’85).

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.