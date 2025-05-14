Blutengel – Dämonen:Stürm (Digital/CD/Vinyl/Cassette Album – Out Of Line)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Blutengel, under the direction of founder Chris Pohl, returns with a double album available in various formats. The title offers a clear hint at the album’s concept—an exploration of our inner demons—making this undoubtedly one of the band’s more introspective works.

Musically, Blutengel hasn’t strayed far from its signature style in recent years. Yet what continues to impress is Chris Pohl’s ability to craft powerful and emotionally resonant songs. He again succeeds in fusing strength and melody within his distinctive Dark-Pop/Wave-Pop universe. Some tracks lean into a harder, more epic direction with dramatic arrangements, while others incorporate subtle EBM influences.

True to form, Blutengel also embraces new challenges—this time delivering a flawless cover of Amanda Lear’s “Follow Me”, reimagined perfectly in their signature sound. The album also reveals quieter, ballad-like moments, where Ulrike Goldmann takes the lead. Her presence feels a bit more restrained on this release, and once again, a significant portion of the songs are in English. Notably, there’s also a compelling collaboration with Solar Fake.

As always with Blutengel, the production is tight and precise.

This is another excellent album—ambitious, cohesive, and filled with standout moments. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Fight The Demons”:

https://blutengel.bandcamp.com/track/fight-the-demons

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

