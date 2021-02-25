FOLLOW US
 
Belgian electropop act Psy’Aviah launches new single / video ‘City In Flames’ taken from ‘Soul Searching’ album

By Feb 25,2021

Belgian electropop act Psy'Aviah launches new single / video'City In Flames' taken from'Soul Searching' album

Out now for immidiate download via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page (and other platforms to follow) is the last single from the Belgian electropop act Psy’Aviah. The track “City In Flames” – taken from the “Soul Searching” album – gets released in various radio & club-friendly versions for the pleasure of DJ’s and fans. On vocals we find Ellia Bisker, female singer of Sweet Soubrette / Charming Disaster.

The remix duties were executed by 11Grams, Mind Divided and Butsenzeller. The main track also has a brand new video which you can view below.

Check out the video below.

And here’s the full EP “City In Flames” to check out.

