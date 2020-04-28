Bandcamp waiving revenue share again on all sales this Friday, May 1st (and June 5 and July 3)

(Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash) Important news if you want to support artists and labels to survive during this Corona crisis. Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share again on all sales next Friday, May 1st. All the purchases placed on that day will therefore support the bands and labels present on the platform.

On March 20, 2020, Bandcamp already waived their revenue share in order to help artists and labels impacted by the pandemic. The Bandcamp community showed up in a massive way, spending no less than $4.3 million on music and merch. That is 15x (!!!) the amount of a normal Friday.

But there’s more. Since the pandemic and its impact on the music community is far from over on May 1, Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share for all sales on Bandcamp, from midnight to midnight PDT on June 5 and July 3 as well, that’s the first Friday of each month.

So, make sure to rush to Bandcamp on Friday to support your music!

