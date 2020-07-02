Die Robot release new song ‘Fanatic’ – listen here

Electro-industrial band Die Robot returns from isolation with a new single release and a new video: “Fanatic”. The band’s new single initially premiered in February at their sold out show at Oregon’s Museum of Science and Industry. With the world being affected by the global shut down during the pandemic, Die Robot took to the studio record the new single.

Barbie Saint of Die Robot explains why they wrote “Fanatic”: “Being lockdown, due to the Covid-19, allowed us the time to work and record in our home studio at our own pace. Fanatic is actually a lighthearted love dance song. Sometimes if you want someone too much, you can became a fanatic.”

Die Robot plans to make a return to live performances during the second half of the year including Absolution Fest in October.

<a href="http://dierobot.bandcamp.com/track/fanatic">Fanatic by Die Robot</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.