Avro – Psychopathé (Digital/Vinyl Album – Warrantly:Void Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Avro is the musical project of Canadian artist Adam Percy. Originally starting as a duo—with a first release dating back around ten years—the project has since evolved into a solo endeavor. “Psychopathé” contains six tracks and therefore feels more like a mini-album than a traditional EP.

The release opens with an intro-like piece, followed by a well-developed, atmospheric dark Synth-Pop track. The compositions sound refined, and at times there are hints of Depeche Mode in the arrangements. This aesthetic carries through the rest of the record, although there are occasional surprises—such as a track that unexpectedly shifts into a strong, groovy finale. The closing track also stands out, evoking a certain sensuality reminiscent of Bryan Ferry, yet filtered through an Electro-Pop framework with touches of Acid. The vocals are soft and blend seamlessly with the overall production.

I wasn’t familiar with Avro before, but this release proves to be a compelling introduction with plenty to offer. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Blue Light, Hot Dreams”:

https://avro.bandcamp.com/track/blue-light-hot-dreams

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)