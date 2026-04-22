April 22, 2026

Avro – Psychopathé (Digital/Vinyl Album – Warrantly:Void Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 22, 2026
Avro
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Avro is the musical project of Canadian artist Adam Percy. Originally starting as a duo—with a first release dating back around ten years—the project has since evolved into a solo endeavor. “Psychopathé” contains six tracks and therefore feels more like a mini-album than a traditional EP.

The release opens with an intro-like piece, followed by a well-developed, atmospheric dark Synth-Pop track. The compositions sound refined, and at times there are hints of Depeche Mode in the arrangements. This aesthetic carries through the rest of the record, although there are occasional surprises—such as a track that unexpectedly shifts into a strong, groovy finale. The closing track also stands out, evoking a certain sensuality reminiscent of Bryan Ferry, yet filtered through an Electro-Pop framework with touches of Acid. The vocals are soft and blend seamlessly with the overall production.

I wasn’t familiar with Avro before, but this release proves to be a compelling introduction with plenty to offer. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Blue Light, Hot Dreams”:

https://avro.bandcamp.com/track/blue-light-hot-dreams

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