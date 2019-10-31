Available for free download: AD​:​keY’s track ‘You Can’t Fuck Me’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 2nd track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by AD​:​keY, the German EBM project by Andrea Nowotny and Rene Nowotny.

With AD:keY you actually get one of the leaders of the new German EBM generation. Clean beats, fast beats, melodic synth lines and excellent vocal work, that kinda characterizes this band. The duo debuted in 2008 with the album “Thema Nummer Eins” on Electric Tremor Dessau followed by “That’s It!”. Both albums clearly indicated that this was not a one hit wonder.

Album after album you get fresh EBM served in an oldschool sauce. “Astrogator” was the band’s first full length for Emmo.Biz Records which would also release “Anthropozän” in 2015. In 2017 the band joined Alfa Matrix and released “Reanimator”. Last year’s release was the album “10th anniversary AD:keY”, a 16-track collection of their best tracks in an all-new previously unreleased revisited version. They also released the “Never enough” EP and earlier this year the duo hit back with a stunning version of Depeche Mode’s “Master and Servant” which got the EP treatment. Note that the band’s complete backcatalogue was re-released as well via the band’s new label.

“You Can’t Fuck Me” is a perfect example of what the band is about as you will clearly hear below.

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5">Face The Beat: Session 5 by AD:keY</a>

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

