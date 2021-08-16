Australian post-punk / dark-wave duo The Cold Field offers full length ‘Hollows’ – check video for ‘Endless Ending’

Out now on Cold Transmission Music is the new full-length album, “Hollows”, by the Australian post-punk dark-wave duo The Cold Field.

The Cold Field consists of the duo Ian Messenger and Heath Newberry, and formed in 2019. They released “Black River” as their full-length debut album in 2020 and are now back with 10 new songs. The new material is available on CD, vinyl LP and digital formats from Cold Transmission Music.

Built on the sonic foundations of drum machines, bass guitar, synthesizers, electric guitars and distorted vocals, The Cold Field’s sound mixes early 80’s and Joy Division with contemporary bands such as Lebanon Hanover and Soft Kill.

Here’s already the video for the album track “Endless Ending”. Good to know the band is already working on a third album.