Lights A.M – Clouds (Album – Alfa Matrix)

November 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: One year after the debut album “Stories Without Words” we get the second opus by Lights A.M. This Norwegian project is driven by Erlend Eilertsen -known from Essence Of Mind.

Content: Lights A.M moves on with the Cinematic/Ambient style of the debut album. The songs have a retro feeling reminding me of Ambient pioneers but also Electro-Pop legends like OMD. The songs are driven by a slow cadence while the major evolution is the addition of vocal parts.

+ + + : This is what I should call a ‘beautiful’ album. Songs that will lead you to dream and bring you to prosperity. It’s a Cinematic experience constructed by vintage sound treatments and melody lines which might remind you of the evasive side of OMD. The addition of vocals is for sure a bonus.

– – – : This album sounds cool for a while but -and just as for the debut album, rapidly starts to repeat itself. I’m missing a climax and/or variation. This album appeals to visual arts to reinforce the sound.

Conclusion: I have mixed feelings listening to this work; great and entertaining music but repeating itself over and over again.

Best songs: “Another Life”, “Wide Awake”, “Right On Time”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.lightsaftermidnight.com / www.facebook.com/lightsaftermidnight

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix


