Lights A.M – Clouds (Album – Alfa Matrix)
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: One year after the debut album “Stories Without Words” we get the second opus by Lights A.M. This Norwegian project is driven by Erlend Eilertsen -known from Essence Of Mind.
Content: Lights A.M moves on with the Cinematic/Ambient style of the debut album. The songs have a retro feeling reminding me of Ambient pioneers but also Electro-Pop legends like OMD. The songs are driven by a slow cadence while the major evolution is the addition of vocal parts.
+ + + : This is what I should call a ‘beautiful’ album. Songs that will lead you to dream and bring you to prosperity. It’s a Cinematic experience constructed by vintage sound treatments and melody lines which might remind you of the evasive side of OMD. The addition of vocals is for sure a bonus.
– – – : This album sounds cool for a while but -and just as for the debut album, rapidly starts to repeat itself. I’m missing a climax and/or variation. This album appeals to visual arts to reinforce the sound.
Conclusion: I have mixed feelings listening to this work; great and entertaining music but repeating itself over and over again.
Best songs: “Another Life”, “Wide Awake”, “Right On Time”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.lightsaftermidnight.com / www.facebook.com/lightsaftermidnight
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether