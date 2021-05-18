FOLLOW US
 
Anne Clark remixed on ‘Synaesthesia – Classics Re-Worked’

By May 18,2021

Anne Clark releases new video for'Community Of The Spirit'

Out now is the Anne Clark remix album “Synaesthesia – Classics Re-Worked”. The remixes were contributed by Solomun, Marc Romboy, Johannes Brecht, Yagya, Deadbeat, Andreas Bruhn and Blank & Jones and include new cuts of her biggest hits (“Our Darkness”, “Sleeper in Metropolis”, “Wallies” and so on.

The release is out as a 2CD set and a limited white double vinyl.

Out as well is the reissue of a collaboration album Anne Clark made with German musician and composer Thomas Rückoldt. On “Homage – The Silence Inside” you’ll find songs recorded between 2017 and 2018 paying homage to and interpreting some of her favourite poems from the likes of Sufi poet Rumi, Rainer Maria Rilke, Alice Oswald and so on. The album was originally released in 2018 but was only available through special mailorder.

2020 wasn’t exactly a happy year for Anne Clark, it ended up with no tour at all and a cancer diagnosis.

