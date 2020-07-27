Anne Clark back catalogue partially reissued on CD and vinyl

While Anne Clark is battling cancer, the Italian distributor Audioglobe informs us that various re-releases from the artist’s back catalogue have hit the stores. The re-releases come on CD and on vinyl (minus the extra bonus tracks from the CD).

The concerned releases are “Unstill Life” (1991) including 7 extra tracks including 12-inch single extended versions and remixes, “The Law is an Anagram of Wealth” (1993) including extra tracks, “Psychometry” (1994) and “To love and be loved” (1995) including 6 bonus-tracks.

You can check the releases below:

Unstill Life [Vinyl LP]

The Law Is An Anagram of Wealth [Vinyl LP]

To Love and Be Loved [Vinyl LP]

