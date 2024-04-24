And Then You Die digitizes long sold-out ‘Geisteskrank’ EP

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Finnish industrial pioneer, And Then You Die, continues the digitization of its early catalog, announcing the remastered release of the “Geisteskrank” EP via Skithund Records on digital channels on May 3, 2024, and this over 30 years after its originally sold-out cassette release. The EP was originally released as a MC-cassette in 1993 via Medical Records and offers dark and experimental industrial music.

And Then You Die was formed all the way back in 1990 and were one of the first electro/industrial acts in Finland. The roots of the project’s sound lie in dark music with such artists as Einstürzende Neubaten, Swans, Godflesh and Scorn. The group paints their soundscapes with loops and sequences, heavy bass, guitars, analog synthesizers and sometimes even real drums.

Over the years the And Then You Die has released limited edition VHS singles, vinyl’s and cd’s plus a wide bunch of digital releases. With minimal promotion they have gained a certain cult status and been referred as one the best kept secrets in Finland. And Then You Die released their latest album “Electric Uterus” on May 2021.

Here’s the remastered version of “Geisteskrank”.

<a href="https://andthenyoudie.bandcamp.com/album/geisteskrank">Geisteskrank by And Then You Die</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)