Alles – Now (Digital/CD/Vinyl/Cassette Album – Zoharum)
The Polish duo Alles returned last year with their second album.
“Now” features eight tracks that blend various influences while maintaining a compact and well-defined sound. At its core, it is an Electro composition that sits somewhere between Cold-Wave and Wave-Pop, with the Polish vocals as its most distinctive characteristic. At times, it leans slightly toward the sound of The Neon Judgement, yet it remains a deeply personal and unique approach that I can only applaud. The songs occasionally take on a dreamy quality, yet they also invite movement and dance.
If you haven’t discovered Alles yet, “Now” is an excellent introduction to their music. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “We Własnej Osobie”:
https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/we-w-asnej-osobie
