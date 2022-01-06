ADMX-71 – The Aging Process (Album – L.I.E.S. Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Techno, Minimal-Electro, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Adam Mitchell strikes back with a new opus of his ‘industrialized’ ADMX-71 project. We know the New-Yorker -based in Berlin (Germany) from his other projects Adam X, Traversable Wormhole ao, but also as sonic Groove label runner. “The Aging Process” has been released on the New-York label L.I.E.S. Records featuring nine new songs.

Content: The album takes off with a kind of intro-track, but we rapidly move into a mix of Experimental-sounding loops and Techno-Industrial elements. Quite progressively the tracks become more elaborated, featuring minimal Electro sequences, raw sound treatments and space-like bleeps.

+ + + : The tracklist of the album is interesting as it moves progressively towards more accomplished pieces of Minimal-Electro. I especially recommend listening to the final part of the work revealing three great cuts. The way the songs have been built up is a noticeable aspect here. “The Code Decipher” is a true apotheosis of the work, which has been preceded by “Leading The Way”, which sounds like pure class-minimalism. “Dormant DNA Activation” is the other track left, bringing a mix of astral sound treatments and slow Techno music. Last, but not least I also want to mention “They’ve Instilled Fear In Us” for its cool, vintage sound sculptures.

– – – : some of the opening tracks are more Experimental and not exactly the best exponents of the work. So you have to be a little bit patient to discover the strength of this work.

Conclusion: The fourth full length by ADMX-71 also is the first one in five years, but it remains a great sonic exposure of modern Industrial-Techno & Experimental music.

Best songs: “The Code Decipher”, “Leading The Way”, “Dormant DNA Activation”, “They’ve Instilled Fear In Us”, “Catch Me If You Can”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.adamx.net / www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove

Label: www.liesrecords.com / www.facebook.com/longislandelectricalsystems