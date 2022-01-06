ADMX-71 – The Aging Process (Album – L.I.E.S. Records)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Techno, Minimal-Electro, Experimental. Format: Digital, Vinyl. Background/Info: Adam Mitchell strikes back with a…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Techno, Minimal-Electro, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Adam Mitchell strikes back with a new opus of his ‘industrialized’ ADMX-71 project. We know the New-Yorker -based in Berlin (Germany) from his other projects Adam X, Traversable Wormhole ao, but also as sonic Groove label runner. “The Aging Process” has been released on the New-York label L.I.E.S. Records featuring nine new songs.
Content: The album takes off with a kind of intro-track, but we rapidly move into a mix of Experimental-sounding loops and Techno-Industrial elements. Quite progressively the tracks become more elaborated, featuring minimal Electro sequences, raw sound treatments and space-like bleeps.
+ + + : The tracklist of the album is interesting as it moves progressively towards more accomplished pieces of Minimal-Electro. I especially recommend listening to the final part of the work revealing three great cuts. The way the songs have been built up is a noticeable aspect here. “The Code Decipher” is a true apotheosis of the work, which has been preceded by “Leading The Way”, which sounds like pure class-minimalism. “Dormant DNA Activation” is the other track left, bringing a mix of astral sound treatments and slow Techno music. Last, but not least I also want to mention “They’ve Instilled Fear In Us” for its cool, vintage sound sculptures.
– – – : some of the opening tracks are more Experimental and not exactly the best exponents of the work. So you have to be a little bit patient to discover the strength of this work.
Conclusion: The fourth full length by ADMX-71 also is the first one in five years, but it remains a great sonic exposure of modern Industrial-Techno & Experimental music.
Best songs: “The Code Decipher”, “Leading The Way”, “Dormant DNA Activation”, “They’ve Instilled Fear In Us”, “Catch Me If You Can”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.adamx.net / www.facebook.com/AdamXsonicgroove
Label: www.liesrecords.com / www.facebook.com/longislandelectricalsystems
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether