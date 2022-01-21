Θ & Nyppy – Black Door (EP – Adventurous Music)

January 21, 2022

Background/Info: “Black door” is a collaborative EP between Greek artist Themistoklis Altintzoglou aka Θ (Tetha) and German project Nyppy. It’s the fourth label installment in the ‘Music Book Series’ featuring a book plus download code to get music.

Content: “Black Door” features 4 Minimal-Electro cuts, which are characterized by mysterious, wafting atmospheres mixed with slow rhythms reminding me of a heartbeat. Subtle bleeps are merging now and then while dark, buzzing waves are emerging.

The book is an important part of this work featuring black & white pictures reflecting urban themes next to pictures of nature.

+ + + : The package of this limited edition is absolutely artistic. The black & white pictures reflect some desolation, which has been adapted into a deep and stylized sound. You get the sensation that the songs have been made with fewer sounds, but each sound, noise and bleep emerge at the surface with a powerful intonation. It’s a judicious composition, which is also pretty accessible because of the slow cadence. 

– – – : The last track is the single piece that couldn’t totally convince me. It’s a pity this work is only featuring a download code and not a real CD.

Conclusion: “Black Door” resulted from the creative efforts of visionary artists, their work sounding like an accomplished piece of Electro-Minimalism.

Best songs: “Nebulae”, “Four Carry One”, “No Floor”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://thetasounds.org

Label: www.adventurousmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adventurousmusic


