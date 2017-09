UK artist Jay ‘Rocky Dead’, also known for his project You Love Her Coz She’s Dead, launched a new project in 2016, Def Mod. It took him some time to complete the first material, but now his first single has gone live: “Wish”.





“Wish” is a synth wave track that heavily incorporates more EDM minded elements from Jay’s other project You Love Her Coz She’s Dead. You can listen to the track below.