We The North / TourdeForce announce split Ep, simply titled ‘Split’ – check the video for the track ‘The Last Song’

The Italian musician Christian Ryder from TourdeForce and the Swedish artist Johan Hansson, protagonist of the projects We The North and Unitary, have joined up for a new project. “Split” is the title of a first EP from We The North / TourdeForce. The project mixes classic electro-synthpop with electro-wave on the 7 tracks you can find on this EP.

Here’s the video for the track “The Last Song”. The EP itself will be out via Space Race Records later in December.

