Triphop artist Iskwé launches new single ‘Soldier’ – and it’s kinda hot

Out now is the newest single by Iskwe: “Soldier”. The single comes from my new album The Fight Within, out October 13 2017. You can listen to the track below.





Iskwé is a singer/songwriter from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She released her first self-titled album in 2013, an album which took eight (!) years to complete. She has released several songs over the last two years offering a mix of electronica and Trip Hop.

Recommended to check out. And for our Canadian readers, if interested, she is playing live in the next days and weeks:

August 30 – Montebello Park, Saint Catharines, ON

Sept 30 – Howling Moons Festival, Hamilton, ON

Oct 5 – The Biltmore, Vancouver, BC

Oct 6 – Lucky, Victoria, BC

Oct 7 – Queens, Nanaimo, BC

Oct 12 – Sunfest, London, ON

Oct 13 – West End Cultural Centre, Winnipeg, MB

Oct 14 – Great Hall Toronto (guest feature)

Oct 19/29 – Canada C3

Nov 2 – DSTRCT, Guelph, ON

Nov 10 – The Carleton, Halifax, NS

Nov 12 – Hart House, UofT, Toronto, ON

Nov 12 – GLGA Flashback Gala, Toronto, ON (private event)

Nov 16 – The Casbah, Hamilton, ON

Nov 17 – Phog Lounge, Windsor, ON

Nov 18 – The Rivoli, Toronto, ON

Nov 23 – National Arts Centre, Ottawa, ON