Stream new Valhall track from upcoming album ‘Grim/More’ exclusively on Side-Line.com !

Valhall returns – one year after their second record “Grimoire” – with a special remix edition: “Grim/More”. The Swedish duo offers here a remixed version of “Grimoire” that takes each track from the original. Remixers on duty were Artoffact Records recording artists Seeming, Ritualz, and Glass Apple Bonzai, along with friends Xenturion Prime, SØLVE, and more!

And there’s more, the remix album also holds an exclusive track: “Hivemind”.

You can now exclusively for Side-Line readers listen to a first track from the album – which will be available on CD as well – below!

Valhall was initiated early 2012 and mixes genres with a focus on Witch House, Wave, Neofolk and Dark Electronics.

