Splendid new video by Madben feat. Rebeka Warrior and Manu Le Malin

“Grief, dance to death” is the rather breathtaking new videoclip of Madben with Rebeka Warrior and Manu Le Malin. The track is taken from the album “Fréquence(s)”, released last April on the label Astropolis. For the occasion the French dj and producer Madben invited the French singer Rebeka Warrior (aka Julia Lanoë from the electroclash act Sexy Sushi) and the hardcore dj Manu Le Malin.

In the video you see a soldier who wakes up on the ground, afterwards walking for weeks, months, maybe years, without a precise destination. He goes through seasons and landscapes. Then, in this world without life, the first anomalies appear when the soldier comes face to face with many concepts that found our moderns societies, represented by objects in levitation: a TV, boats, crosses, planes and weapons.

Here’s the video itself. Recommended!

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.