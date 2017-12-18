FOLLOW US
 
Sick Man enters DAC – check out the full album

By Dec 18,2017

Sacha Korn unites with Aggressive 69 and (ex) Subway To Sally members to form Sick Man: 3 remixes out now!

Sick Man, the project by Sacha Korn with Aggressive 69 and (ex) Subway To Sally members, has hit the DAC-charts with the track “Sick Man” single which is out now. The track is sitting at place 16.

The track is also featured on the album “Sick Men”, out now as well. The album, which you can listen to below, also features 2 excellent remixes by Dark Acylum of the track “Feuer”, which was actually already featured in a ‘Deutsche Härte’ version on the Sacha Korn album “Feuer”.

Recommended club dark electro!

