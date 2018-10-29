Raison d’être reissues first 2 albums on double vinyl

Out in December are 2 vinyl reissues of the following Raison d’être albums: “Enthralled by the Wind of Loneliness” and “Prospectus I”.

The “Enthralled by the Wind of Loneliness” 2LP vinyl reissue (available here) comes on black vinyl and is limited to just 300 copies. This was the second album by Raison d’être, originally released in 1994. For this recording all sounds have been restored and re-recorded from the original source material and all tracks have been remixed. The material was re-mastered for vinyl according to the K-14 level standard by Peter Andersson.

This re-issue also contains 4 bonus tracks not featured on the original album.

Next is the 2LP vinyl reissue of “Prospectus I” (available here), the legendary very first album by Raison d’être, originally released in 1993. For this recording all sounds have been restored and partly re-recorded from the original source material and all tracks have been remixed and remastered for vinyl. This re-issue also contains 4 bonus tracks not featured on the original album.

