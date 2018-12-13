Peter Murphy (Bauhaus) kicked out of own show in Stockholm after launching a bottle in the crowd

Never mess with a Swedish audience, Peter Murphy is also aware of that now. Murphy, who is touring Europe with Bauhaus bandmate David J, was literally thrown out of his own concert during a concert in Stockholm last night. That’s what Dagens Nyheter reports.

As it seems Murphy threw a bottle right into the audience, unfortunately injuring a fan who got the bottle right n his face and who suffered injuries. The organisers intervened and threw Murphy out of the venue after which the police (or a security team, as the jackets don’t really show) intervened.

A picture of the incident was posted on Facebook by Tom Homlund as you can see above and here’s an instagram video of the actual moment when Murphy launches the bottle.

View this post on Instagram #bauhaus #petermurphy #nalen #davidj #stockholm A post shared by Angela (@d1zzydishes) on Dec 12, 2018 at 2:55pm PST

The concert promoter also reacted in a Facebook post:

“With one more song planned, the artists tour manager and technician decided to end yesterday’s concert with Peter Murphy since technical equipment had been destroyed due to incidents we at Nalen take very seriously. The artist acted in an unacceptable way towards the audience and our staff. We are currently trying to sort the situation out. If anyone in the audience got injured in any way, we would like you to contact us and report to the police. We also want to say thanks to the guests who helped us at Nalen and others in the audience.”

Only in Sweden.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.