New Rhys Fulber studio album out on June 6th combining dance and EBM

Out on June 6th via Sonic Groove is the new Rhys Fulber studio album “Your Dystopia, My Utopia”.

“Your Dystopia, My Utopia”, is the first album produced by Fulber for Sonic Groove and the follow up to his 12″ “Realism” released last year and available right here on vinyl. The new album consists of 9 tracks clearly aimed at the dance floor but definitely holds dark EBM elements.

Fulber has an extensive oeuvre; from his artistic collaborations with Bill Leeb (known predominantly as Front Line Assembly, and also as Delerium, Noise Unit, Intermix, and many others) to his work as a producer for bands such as Youth Code, Paradise Lost, and Fear Factory. He also works under the name Conjure One, which is a cinematic solo project that features collaborations with vocalists such as Sinead O’Connor and Leigh Nash.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.