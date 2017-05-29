New remix DAF classic'Der Mussolini' video out: Giorgio Moroder & Denis Naidanow Remix - don't hold your breath...

Out now is the video for the classic DAF track “Der Mussolini” which for the occasion has been remixed by Giorgio Moroder and Denis Naidanow. And sorry to say, we are honestly not impressed at all by what the duo delivered. Judge for yourself:

The video/remix is available on the first of 2 singles which will precede “Das its DAF”, a brand new DAF vinyl and CD boxset available right here. Included in the boxsets are the following releases “Die Kleinen und die Bösen”, “Alles ist Gut“, “Gold und Liebe“, “Für Immer“, “Reworks“ and the special vinyl only 7“ “Sprache der Liebe“ (including 2 brand new, previously unreleased DAF tracks as we revealed a while back).