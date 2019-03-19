MySpace (yes, it still exists) has lost 12 years’ worth of music uploads

MySpace, the once very popular online social network founded in 2003, has suffered a huge loss of data after a server migration.

A message posted on the website (see above marked in yellow) says: “As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you would like more information, please contact our Data Protection Officer at DPO@myspace.com.”

That means 12 years of data in total (more or less 50 million tracks by 14 million artists).

Back in the mid 2000’s it was the platform for sharing new music and even got bought by NewsCorp in 2005 for $580m. Back then we already posted an article that that price was way too much for a platform which was basically one big spam garden with very little financial return. It was sold in 2011 for $35m to the ad targeting company Specific Media and Justin Timberlake. In 2016, it was sold to Time Inc. which was in turn purchased by the Meredith Corporation in 2018.

