Mortiis set to re-release ‘Perfectly Defect’ album on vinyl (3 versions) and CD

Mortiis’ “Perfectly Defect” album (out of print since years) which was originally released in 2010 during the European comeback tour with fellow industrial act Combichrist will be re-issued this year in both digital and physical format, including 3 strictly limited vinyl versions.

When “Perfectly Defect” was first released, it was available in 2 versions – an 8-track (tour edition on CD) and a 10-track version (digital format), while the complete studio session actually contains 12 songs which will all be available on the new 2018 version.

The re-issue of “Perfectly Defect” will be released on June 1st 2018 via Mortiis’ very own label Omnipresence Records.

Mortiis: “At the time of the initial release, I had given up on working with a label as I was super pissed off with previous negative experiences in the record industry and decided I’d rather give the album away for free as a gift to our loyal fans during the comeback tour. It was a big fat ‘fuck you’ to certain industry vampires! I have since then calmed down and I’m super stoked to finally be able to give ‘Perfectly Defect’ the proper release it deserves on my own label! Just wait until you see the strictly limited vinyl editions.”

Stay tuned for more info on this re-release.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.