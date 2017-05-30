Ministry announces 14th album + tour!

Industrial-metal pioneer Al Jourgensen recently announced that Ministry will release another new album in fall 2017. The album will be called “AmeriKKKant” and will be released on vinyl as well, beginning 2018. The album will include guest-artist performances of DJ Swamp (Beck), Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), Arabian Prince (NWA) and Lord of the Cello.

The current line-up of the band exists of Al Jourgensen, Sin Quirin, Cesar Soto, John Bechdel, Jason Christopher and Thomas Holtgreve. The new full-cd will be released in various formats including signed items and can be ordered here.

Tourdates:

JUN 1 THU Piraeus Academy 117 Athens, Greece

JUN 2 FRI Principal Club Theatre Thessaloníki, Greece

JUN 4 SUN Barutana Belgrade, Rs

JUN 6 TUE Alcatraz Milan, Italy

JUN 7 WED Tvornica kulture Zagreb, Croatia

JUN 9 FRI Sweden Rock Sölvesborg, Sweden

JUN 11 SUN Download Festival Derby, United Kingdom

JUN 13 TUE Tivoli Vredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

JUN 15 THU den Atelier Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

JUN 16 FRI HELLFEST Clisson, France

JUN 17 SAT Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium

JUN 18 SUN Markthalle Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany

JUN 20 TUE Ole Bull Scene Bergen, Norway

JUN 21 WED Rockefeller Oslo, Norway

JUN 22 THU COPENHELL Copenhagen, Denmark

JUN 24 SAT Download Festival Madrid, Spain

SEP 14 THU Douglas Park Chicago, IL

SEP 15 FRI RIOT FEST CHICAGO 2017 Chicago, IL

SEP 20 WED The Foundry Bar Christchurch, New Zealand

SEP 22 FRI The Studio, Auckland Auckland, New Zealand

SEP 25 MON Astor Theatre Perth, Australia

SEP 26 TUE The Gov Hindmarsh, Australia

SEP 27 WED Metro Theatre Sydney, Australia

SEP 30 SAT Forum Melbourne Melbourne, Australia

OCT 1 SUN The Tivoli Brisbane, Australia