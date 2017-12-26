Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis) wishes Morri(s)sey a ‘miserable Christmas’ – doesn’t even know how to spell Morrissey though

When ego-tripping musicians want to start an online catfight there is always something funny going on. Take Liam Gallagher (ex-Oasis) for instance. Gallagher tweeted this uncalled for message (2 minutes before Christmas midnight – you’d think stars have other things to do that late at night): “Miserable Xmas to morrisey as you were LG x”.

Note that Gallagher misspelled Morrissey (it has 2 s’s), which of course got him a reply by actor David Morrissey saying “It’s MORRISSEY mate! And thanks very much!”

Gallagher – still drunk as it seems – proceeded to quote several Smiths lyrics.

Miserable Xmas to morrisey as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 25, 2017