Legendary keyboard used by Alan Wilder (Depeche Mode) up for sale

Here’s an item that will interest many Depeche Mode fans. Bonhams of London will be auctioning Alan Wilder’s original Roland JP-8 synthesiser. This Roland JP-8 is not being sold by Alan Wilder, but was originally owned by Depeche Mode and Alan Wilder and then given away many years ago. The sale has been endorsed with a Letter of Authentication by Alan Wilder nevertheless so you are sure to buy the genuine thing.

Alan: “This is indeed the very same JP-8 that I used for a number of years with Depeche Mode – its serial number, history and even the markings can be verified and I believe it still actually contains some the original sounds which I best demonstrated in the ‘Synths Revolution’ YouTube clip below.”

The keyboard was used both live and in the studio with Depeche Mode between 1982-1984. The instrument has been fully restored under care of “Synthdoctor” Andy Jury and is in complete working condition.

You may expect this rare gem to fetch between £8,000 – £12,000 (that’s roughly € 9,000 – 13,000) when it goes up for sale on 11th December 2018, 12:00 GMT at Bonhams, New Bond Street, London. Full details of the entire auction and how to bid can be found here.

