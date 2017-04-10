Japanese noise legend Merzbow mutilates Mortiis on latest single

The latest single from Mortiis’ “The Great Corrupter” album comes courtesy of the Japanese dark ambient-noise artist Merzbow, who twists “Bleed Like You” into a completely new form. Check out the Merzbow Remix below.

In a reaction Mortiis says: “This is not a remix – it´s abuse, the good kind. If you prefer your music traditional, and your audio all pleasant and polished, you should consider walking away now. It is Merzbow mutilating Mortiis. I never really thought that that was going happen, and I don´t think anyone else did either!”

The radical remix also is visible in the artwork used for the single: “We’ve been trying to think a bit different art-wise for the last few singles,” said Mortiis. “I thought the time was right to try art directions that were not typical of Mortiis to take. The Merzbow remix single art is another idea I’ve had for a long time. As usual, it’s morphed from the original idea, into a different beast almost entirely, in time. But what else is new?”

Mortiis’ “The Great Corrupter” is due for release on April 21, and is a collection of tracks from “The Great Deceiver” album, deconstructed and ‘corrupted’. Other artists who remixed Mortiss for this occasion include Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, GODFLESH, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D´Etre, Je$us Loves Amerika, PIG, and many more. The record will also contain unreleased material from the original recording sessions.

Each of the record’s formats will be as its own art package with collectible artwork, including limited edition colored vinyl and a limited edition DVD sized double-CD Digipak with additional exclusive remixes and many other extras. “The Great Corrupter” can be preordered on LP and CD directly from Mortiis´ webstore!