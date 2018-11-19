FOLLOW US
 
News

Funker Vogt launch ‘Ikarus’ video to announce new EP – watch it on Side-Line

Nov 19,2018

Funker Vogt launch'Ikarus' video to announce new EP - watch it on Side-Line

With “Ikarus” Gemrany’s EBM act Funker Vogt present the second EP taken from their current album “Wastelands” which is available now in a limited version as well. The EP is again also available on CD (you can order it here) and features 5 tracks.

But first the video for the title track.

The EP holds 2 versions of the title-track with alternative, shouted vocals, 2 new and exclusive tracks (“Dogma”, “The Last Stand”) and a new version of “Tragic Hero”, close to the original, but in a newly arranged version with new recorded vocals.

“Ikarus” is already the sixth release with Chris L. as frontman.

You can see Funker Vogt on Tour as well:

  • 25.12.2018 – Chemnitz, Darkstorm
  • 22.02.2019 – Hamburg, Markthalle, Hybridize-Festival
  • 23.02.2019 – Leipzig, Hellraiser, Hybridize-Festival
  • 08.03.2019 – Oberhausen, Kulttempel, Hybridize-Festival
  • 09.03.2019 – München, Backstage Halle, Hybridize-Festival
  • 11.08.2019 – Hildesheim, M’éra Luna
  • 30.08.2019 – Mannheim, Black Castle Festival

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)





Tags:

 

Shhh… - I, Of the Storm (Vinyl Album – Thisco)

Shhh… - I, Of the Storm
Previous
We The North / TourdeForce announce split Ep, simply titled 'Split' - check the video for the track 'The Last Song'

We The North / TourdeForce announce split Ep, simply titled 'Split' - check the video for the track 'The Last Song'

Next

Email this post to a friend.

or Close

LOG IN

Lost your password?

SIGN UP

LOST PASSWORD