Funker Vogt launch ‘Ikarus’ video to announce new EP – watch it on Side-Line

With “Ikarus” Gemrany’s EBM act Funker Vogt present the second EP taken from their current album “Wastelands” which is available now in a limited version as well. The EP is again also available on CD (you can order it here) and features 5 tracks.

But first the video for the title track.

The EP holds 2 versions of the title-track with alternative, shouted vocals, 2 new and exclusive tracks (“Dogma”, “The Last Stand”) and a new version of “Tragic Hero”, close to the original, but in a newly arranged version with new recorded vocals.

“Ikarus” is already the sixth release with Chris L. as frontman.

You can see Funker Vogt on Tour as well:

25.12.2018 – Chemnitz, Darkstorm

22.02.2019 – Hamburg, Markthalle, Hybridize-Festival

23.02.2019 – Leipzig, Hellraiser, Hybridize-Festival

08.03.2019 – Oberhausen, Kulttempel, Hybridize-Festival

09.03.2019 – München, Backstage Halle, Hybridize-Festival

11.08.2019 – Hildesheim, M’éra Luna

30.08.2019 – Mannheim, Black Castle Festival

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.