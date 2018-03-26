Front 242 side-project Lederman / De Meyer launches debut download EP ‘A Tribe Of My Own’

The first release from Lederman / De Meyer is a fact! Out now – and available only on Bandcamp for now – is the debut EP “A Tribe Of My Own”.

The project is the union of 2 legendary musicians from the electro movement in Belgium: Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen, Fad Gadget, …) and Jean-Luc De Meyer (Front 242, Underviewer, 32CRASH, …) who offer dark and danceable material on their debut EP “A Tribe Of My Own”.

On the EP you’ll get the title track in an album edit plus also a remix by Sebastian Komor (Icon Of Coil, Komor Kommando, …).

But that’s not all. Also included is the duo’s own cover version of the Fad Gadget cult hit “Back To Nature” which got a very nice future pop remake by Edge Of Dawn. Coldkill from their side turned the track into a darkwave industrial mix.

Last but not least, you’ll also get a 3rd song with “Dots, Circles And Lines”, a more sarcastic introspective song in a remix version by Rob Dust known for his cult remix work for bands like Camouflage, Alphaville, Joachim Witt, etc..

A very promising 5-track EP which you can download right now from Bandcamp.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/a-tribe-of-my-own-ep">A Tribe Of My Own EP by LEDERMAN / DE MEYER</a>

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.