Cryo Chamber launches a true Space Ambient Sale – listen to what is on offer!

This week the dark ambient label Cryo Chamber is focusing on space ambient and for the occasion you can save 50% on the following digital downloads:

“Stardust” by the duo Alphaxone (Iran) & ProtoU (Ukraine)

The album mixes Alphaxone’s spacey synthesizers and ProtoUs’ filtered noise. The result is recommended for lovers of space ambient and old school science fiction soundtracks. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/album/stardust">Stardust by Alphaxone & ProtoU</a>

“Locus Arcadia” by Council of Nine, God Body Disconnect, Flowers for Bodysnatchers and Randal Collier-Ford

“Locus Arcadia” is a split album between 4 artists: Council of Nine, God Body Disconnect, Flowers for Bodysnatchers and Randal Collier-Ford. This album focuses on a horror theme set on an abandon space station. For you who enjoy “Event Horizon” and similar space horror.

<a href="http://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/album/locus-arcadia">Locus Arcadia by Randal Collier-Ford, Flowers for Bodysnatchers, Council of Nine, God Body Disconnect</a>

“Echoes from Outer Silence” by Alphaxone

This is the 4th album for Iranian Mehdi Saleh on the Cryo Chamber label. This space mystique album revolves around the interception of unknown signals from space. Field recordings from earth meet vibrations from deep space.