Blutengel to launch 2nd single from upcoming ‘Un:Gott’ album: ‘Vampire’ – also available as picture vinyl

The second single off the upcoming Blutengel album “Un:Gott” is “Vampire” and will be officially out by the end of November. Next to 2 remixes by Pseudokrupp Project and Six Faces there is another unreleased track called “Auf deinen Wegen”.

Next to a CD version (available here) the single also sees a picture vinyl release limited to just 500 copies. You can order the vinyl version right here.

The track list:

Vampire Vampire (Dance Mix by Pseudokrupp Project) Vampire (Six Faces Remix) Auf deinen Wegen

