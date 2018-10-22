Avarice In Audio launches brand new 5-track download only single ‘Wolves at the door’ – check out the full track previews

Following the release of their latest album, “No Punishment: No Paradise” (available here), the australian act Avarice In Audio brings you the third and final download EP for the album: “Wolves at the door” (available here on Bandcamp).

You can expect a mix of industrial-electro, Gerry’s aggressive vocals, and guitar work by their newest member Ben Barwick. The single/EP furthermore features remixes by fellow Australians SHIV-R and Studio-X. As an extra you get two new tracks. “The Dance of Albion” is an instrumental in true Avarice In Audio style (hard dance/EBM-driven) while the second new cut “Innocent Enough” is a slow yet still hard-hitting track.

Here are the tracks, judge for yourself! You can download it right now from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow this Friday.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/wolves-at-the-door-ep">Wolves at the door EP by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>

