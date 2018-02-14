50% off vinyl test pressings Front Line Assembly, Cevin Key, Die Krupps, ... - here's your discount code valid for 24 hours!

Here’s an offer you can’t possibly refuse. Storming The Base is offering vinyl test pressings from a huge list of bands at 50% off. To get the 50% reduction, simply use the discount code love (it’s Valentine’s Day after all!).

In the list you’ll find vinyl test pressings from such bands as Front Line Assembly, Cevin Key, Die Krupps, Download, Psyche, Controlled Bleeding, The Diodes, Doubting Thomas, Apoptygma Berzerk, Wumpscut, Juno Reactor, Haujobb, Pankow, and many more.

Here’s an oversight of all the test pressings for this Valentine’s Day special only! Below is an example of one of the test pressings.