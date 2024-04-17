Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Washington D.C. based act Zabus just released a second album in just three months, following January 2024’s debut, “Topography of Iconoclasm”. The new album, “The Future of Death”, sees the addition of drums and electronic percussion, and was influenced by early ‘80s UK post-punk and proto-goth.

Formed in 2023, as part of the Washington D.C. artist collective and recording label Saccharine Underground, Zabus is the brainchild of writer and multi-instrumentalist, Jeremy Moore who was joined in Zabus by collaborators from Moore’s previous projects, Zero Swann and Gorazde.

Note that Saccharine Underground is also the home to several other projects helmed by Moore as well. These include deathrock band Thee Rise Ov Sadistic Youth; free improv / psychedelic outfit Zero Swann; and the experimental dark ambient group Gorazde.

Moore explains the genesis of the album as follows: “The album began as a singular idea focused on the psychological and emotional vulnerability inherent in depression and suicidality. The album evolved thematically from there—what if, during these periods of extreme susceptibility, we were more open to supernatural influence? The first song recorded for the album, “The All Light”, pushes this question further—what if the prospect of imminent death opened a gateway to the astral realm, from the victim’s mind to the universal unconscious? The album is not a glorification of death, but urges us to revere it as a necessary and sacred component of our cyclical existence, from corporeal to incorporeal.”

Here’s the new album, also available on bandcamp.

<a href="https://zabus.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-of-death">The Future Of Death by Zabus</a>

