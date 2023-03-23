Torul – End Less Dreams (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the first Torul album in four years and the Slovenian formation’s seventh full length to date. The album deals with the frustration which came through during- and after Covid19 times; a message to take care of ourselves.

Content: Torul moves on composing a very distinctive Electro-Pop sound; a well-crafted opus mixing dark sounds with minimal arrangements and choruses driven by atypical, minimal- and retro, leads. On top there’s a sensual timbre of voice. The last part of the work sounds a bit harder featuring potential dancefloor killers. I also noticed a groovier cut.

+ + + : Torul has already accomplished great productions but maybe never got the deserved international recognition. This new piece only confirms the huge potential and talent of the band. I like this band and their new work for their own sound approach; it’s definitely Pop-like but with a personal touch on top. The sound treatments and some of the leads are quite noticeable. And then there’s this captivating, charismatic, and sensual voice. The work features cool songs but especially the final part is total ecstasy; “Hello Hello” and “Next Generation” both are brilliant tracks but I also want to mention “When I First Saw Her”, “The Only Way” is a great opener and “Resonate” has a retro-like feeling reminding me of Gary Numan.

– – – : The last track which is a kind of outro and rather sounds as a poorly inspired song.

Conclusion: Torul strikes back with a bang; styled, danceable, sensitive and sexy Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Next Generation”, “Hello Hello”, “When I First Saw Her”, “The Only Way”, “Resonate”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.torul-recordings.net / www.facebook.com/torul

Label:www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690