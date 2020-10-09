The Russian White premiere their music video ‘Stalker’ exclusively on Side-Line

Today we can you present in all exclusivity the brand new video from The Russian White. “Stalker” was originally released on the annual Electronic Saviours compilation, where all the sales are donated to cancer research.

The initial inspiration for “Stalker” stemmed from vocalist Tom reading, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara.

Tom: “When I was a kid, I experienced two failed home invasions. We were watching Terminator 2 Judgement Day and a masked intruder tried coming through the sliding glass door on our porch. Then a few years later another interloper tried to enter through a kitchen window while I was home alone. We all grew up in small towns where violent crimes were the exception rather then the norm. People weren’t afraid of everyone around them.

While we were producing The Haunted Beach, Sean was awakened and held at knife point while his studio was ransacked. I started to empathize with the targets of the Golden State Killer. We could of easily become victims ourselves. Jay Arch our amazing videographer helped us visualize these experiences in the video.

We tried to turn something traumatic into something positive by including the track on the Electronic Saviors | Industrial Music to Cure Cancer compilation out on Distortion Productions. Jim Semonik from Distortion has been absolutely amazing in giving his charities the support they need.”

Here is the video, enjoy this mix of industrial, darkwave, and deathwave!

