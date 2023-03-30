The Orphanage Committee – The Seven Sacraments (Album – EE Tapes)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Orphan S.C. Wallace strikes back with a new work. This project has been very prolific in a very short lapse of time. The title indicates what it is all about; a conceptual work wherein the seven sacraments have been interpreted into two cuts.
Content: We get two extended cuts which are quite diversified in their global form. Multiple influences are emerging revealing slow rhythms, dark, psychedelic sound treatments, obscure atmospheres and even a kind of surprising, sweet, dark, Lounge final part. On top you’ll hear fragments of speeches which are into the concept of the work.
+ + + : It’s an accessible work in the Abstract/Experimental genre. The diversity of both cuts -which sound like featuring different parts, reveal cool passages. I prefer the second cut for its deep, buzzing, and vintage sound treatments while the ending part with slow rhythms and this kind of Dark-Lounge style is really great.
– – – : You really have to be patient and listen carefully to notice the true essence of the work. It however isn’t the most accessible music genre.
Conclusion: Religion remains a great inspiration to music artists and this interpretation of the seven sacraments is an original one.
Best songs: “Interpretation II”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088677280058
