The Orphanage Committee  – The Seven Sacraments (Album – EE Tapes)

Jesus in stained glass

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Orphan S.C. Wallace strikes back with a new work. This project has been very prolific in a very short lapse of time. The title indicates what it is all about; a conceptual work wherein the seven sacraments have been interpreted into two cuts.

Content: We get two extended cuts which are quite diversified in their global form. Multiple influences are emerging revealing slow rhythms, dark, psychedelic sound treatments, obscure atmospheres and even a kind of surprising, sweet, dark, Lounge final part. On top you’ll hear fragments of speeches which are into the concept of the work.

+ + + : It’s an accessible work in the Abstract/Experimental genre. The diversity of both cuts -which sound like featuring different parts, reveal cool passages. I prefer the second cut for its deep, buzzing, and vintage sound treatments while the ending part with slow rhythms and this kind of Dark-Lounge style is really great.

– – – : You really have to be patient and listen carefully to notice the true essence of the work. It however isn’t the most accessible music genre.

Conclusion: Religion remains a great inspiration to music artists and this interpretation of the seven sacraments is an original one.

Best songs: “Interpretation II”.

Rate: 7.

