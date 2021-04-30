The German IDM industrial act Dreaming in Spanda is back with an all new EP, ‘Anuttara Mirror’

The German IDM industrial act Dreaming in Spanda is back with an all new EP called “Anuttara Mirror”. And it’s pretty neat to say the least.

For those who have been checking out our Face The Beat compilation series, you’ll remember that Dreaming in Spanda was featured on our recently released “Face The Beat 6” download compilation with the track “Where The East Merges With The West”.

This new EP contains 3 tracks from the band’s upcoming album and mixes industrial landscapes with ethnic melodies, noise effects and rhythmic beats.

You can check it out below.

<a href="https://dreaminginspanda.bandcamp.com/album/anuttara-mirror-ep">Anuttara Mirror (EP) by Dreaming in Spanda</a>

About Dreaming in Spanda

Founded in 2017 by Leon Dinoel, Dreaming in Spanda released its very first demo “Energy Wave Dreams” in September 2017 showcasing a mix of industrial, synthwave, IDM, ethnic and experimental electro all in one. The self-released album “The Circle of Eternal Pulsation” followed in March 2018.

In April 2019 the album “From the Womb to the World”, which combines elements of the neoclassical and post-industrial style, was released on the Czech label Synth-Me. The EP “Emmersion” followed on the same label and held 4 tracks.

On July 1, 2020 the album “Where the east merges with the west”, which contained oriental elements on the background of industrial landscapes, was released on the Belgian label Haxyn Records.

Here’s the track that appeared on “Face The Beat 6”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Dreaming In Spanda</a>